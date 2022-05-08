Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight Russians till the end

Ukrainian fighters on the besieged Azovstal metal plant within the southeastern port of Mariupol, who’re the final holdout towards Russian forces within the metropolis, vowed on Sunday to proceed their stand so long as they’re alive.

“We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers,” Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy

commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, advised an internet convention.

“We don’t have much time, we are coming under intense shelling,” he mentioned, pleading with the worldwide neighborhood to assist to evacuate wounded troopers from the plant in Mariupol.

