Russia’s Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov, attends the IAEA Board of Governors assembly on the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 7. (Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Moscow welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) deliberate journey to Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in southeast Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian forces, a Russian diplomat stated based on state media.

Russia’s everlasting consultant to worldwide organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that Russia understands the IAEA will depart a number of representatives on the plant on a everlasting foundation, state media RIA Novosti reported.

“As far as we understand, it is the director general’s intention to leave several people at the station on a permanent basis,” Ulyanov stated, based on RIA.

Ulyanov added that the mission consists “of about a dozen employees of the agency’s secretariat dealing with safeguards and nuclear safety issues” in addition to a big staff of UN employees coping with logistics and safety RIA reported.

“Russia has made a significant contribution to the preparation of this mission. We hope that the visit of the plant by the IAEA mission will dispel numerous speculations about the unfavorable state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Ulyanov added.

What’s occurring? Early on Monday, the top of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, tweeted that the delegation would arrive in Zaporizhzhia — house to Europe’s largest nuclear facility — “later this week.”

The Kremlin stated Monday that the IAEA’s mission will enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from the Ukrainian facet, however Russia will guarantee its security on the territory occupied by the Russian military.

As far because the territory managed by Russia is worried, safety can be supplied on the required correct degree there,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov instructed journalists on an everyday convention name.

“[The mission] will enter the [nuclear plant] territory from the zone controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There, security will be provided by the Ukrainians,” Peskov added.

When requested about the potential of making a demilitarized zone across the plant, Peskov stated it was “not under discussion.”

Peskov added that Russia welcomes the long-awaited IAEA mission.

“We have been waiting for this mission for a long time. We consider it necessary,” Peskov stated.