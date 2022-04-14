Ukrainian Forces Will Need Training On Some Military Equipment: Pentagon

The US on Wednesday unveiled a brand new $800 million army help package deal for Ukraine.

Some of the brand new army tools the United States mentioned on Wednesday it was sending to Ukraine would require coaching for Ukrainian forces, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby instructed reporters.

“The systems that will probably require some additional training for Ukrainian forces are the howitzers (and) … the counter artillery radar, not a very difficult system to operate, but it’s not one that they have in their inventory,” he mentioned.

Kirby mentioned the Pentagon tried to succeed in Russia’s protection minister lower than per week or so in the past however there was no curiosity on the Russian facet to speak.

