BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Ukrainian Foreign

Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, March 28, on the air of the

Ukrainian media spoke in regards to the upcoming negotiations with Russia

in Istanbul, Trend

stories citing Izvestiya.

According to him, the minimal program contains the dialogue of

humanitarian points, the utmost program features a ceasefire and

the achievement of a secure settlement on this.

He famous that in the meanwhile the events haven’t reached an

settlement on any merchandise.

Kuleba additionally confused that the Ukrainian aspect shouldn’t be able to

“renounce territories, people and sovereignty”.