Europe
Ukrainian Foreign Minister speaks about upcoming talks with Russia in Istanbul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Ukrainian Foreign
Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, March 28, on the air of the
Ukrainian media spoke in regards to the upcoming negotiations with Russia
in Istanbul, Trend
stories citing Izvestiya.
According to him, the minimal program contains the dialogue of
humanitarian points, the utmost program features a ceasefire and
the achievement of a secure settlement on this.
He famous that in the meanwhile the events haven’t reached an
settlement on any merchandise.
Kuleba additionally confused that the Ukrainian aspect shouldn’t be able to
“renounce territories, people and sovereignty”.