Ukrainian Girl Sings ‘Let It Go’ In Bomb Shelter, Internet Says “We See You”

The Ukrainian lady begins singing on the encouragement of individuals within the bomb shelter.

A Ukrainian lady is successful the hearts of individuals the world over along with her rendition of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen“. The lady offered the inspiring track to a bunch of individuals in a bomb shelter, who gathered there to save lots of themselves from the Ukraine war.

Since being posted on Sunday, the track has been seen greater than 15 million instances. It has additionally caught the eye of “Frozen” star Idina Menzel, who gave voice to Elsa within the 2013 film.

“We see you. We really, really see you,” Menzel tweeted in response to the video.

The lady begins singing on the encouragement of individuals within the bomb shelter, who’re off-camera. The crowd within the bunker falls silent as she sings the primary few traces of the track.

The one that is recording the video pans the digicam, exhibiting how individuals are residing within the dimly-lit bomb shelter. When the track will get over, the lady grins via the viewers’s rapturous applause.

The video was first shared on Facebook by Marta Smekhova on March 3. She stated the lady’s title is Amelia and she or he recorded the video with the permission of her mom. “Even men couldn’t hold back the tears,” she stated within the publish.

Smekhova additionally stated that Amelia advised her she “wants to sing on a big stage in front of the audience”. According to CNN, the video was recorded in a bomb shelter in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the place individuals are hiding from assaults by Russian forces.

The video additionally caught the eye of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote the music for Frozen.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice. My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!” she stated on Twitter.

Since the warfare started, Ukrainians have been releasing such movies on social media to provide consolation to individuals residing within the bunkers.

A number of days in the past, a strong video which confirmed a violinist performing in a bomb shelter amid the assaults, went viral on social media.