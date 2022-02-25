Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Russian troops are planning to assault Kyiv, Anton Herashchenko,
advisor to the inside minister of Ukraine, stated, Trend experiences through
korrespondent.internet.
“The heaviest day shall be at present. The opposing facet’s plan is to
enter Kyiv with the tank columns from Ivankov and Chernihiv,”
Herashchenko famous.
Meanwhile, in keeping with the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed
Forces, they’re preventing within the areas of Dimer and Ivankov
settlements, to which quite a few armored automobiles of the opposing
facet have superior. The Ukrainian armed forces have stopped the
opposing facet’s forces on the fringe of the Teterov river close to
Ivankov, destroying the bridge over the river.
Besides, in keeping with the overall employees, the opposing facet
carried out an airstrike towards Ukrainian navy divisions in
the world of Kropyvnytskyi metropolis.
“There was the appreciable exercise of the opposing facet’s
helicopters within the areas above Vilkovo and Tiraspol. Another
tactical crew from Defense Forces is holding Gostomel airfield,
which was attacked by Russian air detachments yesterday,” the
common employees stated, including that the Air Forces of Ukraine are
defending the sky over Kyiv.