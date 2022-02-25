Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Russian troops are planning to assault Kyiv, Anton Herashchenko,

advisor to the inside minister of Ukraine, stated, Trend experiences through

korrespondent.internet.

“The heaviest day shall be at present. The opposing facet’s plan is to

enter Kyiv with the tank columns from Ivankov and Chernihiv,”

Herashchenko famous.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed

Forces, they’re preventing within the areas of Dimer and Ivankov

settlements, to which quite a few armored automobiles of the opposing

facet have superior. The Ukrainian armed forces have stopped the

opposing facet’s forces on the fringe of the Teterov river close to

Ivankov, destroying the bridge over the river.

Besides, in keeping with the overall employees, the opposing facet

carried out an airstrike towards Ukrainian navy divisions in

the world of Kropyvnytskyi metropolis.

“There was the appreciable exercise of the opposing facet’s

helicopters within the areas above Vilkovo and Tiraspol. Another

tactical crew from Defense Forces is holding Gostomel airfield,

which was attacked by Russian air detachments yesterday,” the

common employees stated, including that the Air Forces of Ukraine are

defending the sky over Kyiv.