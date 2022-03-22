Ukrainian medic apologizes after saying Russian POWs should be castrated

A Ukrainian frontline medic has apologized for declaring that Russian prisoners of conflict could be castrated on nationwide tv.

Since Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian navy has not been shy about sharing gory particulars about Russian troops they’ve captured and killed. The newest information of a navy medic’s directive to castrate Russian troopers has backfired.

Gennadiy Druzenko, 49, the proprietor of a conflict zone cell hospital in Eastern Ukraine, stated he instructed his medical workers to “castrate captured Russian soldiers” as a result of they’re “cockroaches, not people,” Russian information company RT studies.

“Trust me, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s military hardware burns well. The corpses of ‘Putinoids’ may stink, but they become unthreatening,” he stated, in accordance with RT.

Глава «Мобильного госпиталя» Геннадий Друзенко в прямом эфире телеканала «Украина 24» заявил, что приказал кастрировать раненых российских солдат pic.twitter.com/NlODpSQOp2 — Двач (@ru2ch) March 21, 2022

RT says Druzenko additionally implied Russian prisoners of conflict “will die in very large numbers” in order that surviving Russians bear in mind Ukraine with terror “like the Germans remembered Stalingrad.”

On Monday, YouTube blocked the complete livestream section, which included the interview, after it drew public backlash.

Druzenko, a constitutional lawyer-turned-volunteer frontline medic, apologized for his phrases after receiving demise threats. In a brief Facebook submit, Druzenko took again his phrases and added a screenshot that seems to be a risk addressed to him.

He stated his hospital “does not castrate anyone and is not going to. Those were the emotions. I’m sorry. We are saving lives. Period,” the post stated.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a prison case into the feedback made by Druzenko, which implies that he might face trial below Russian legislation, in accordance with RT.

A press release from the hospital’s web site says Druzenko’s feedback have been “prompted by threats against Gennadiy and his family personally.” The assertion additionally claims that his phrases have been taken out of context and “propagated by Russian propaganda channels.”

Druzenko heads the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital, a unit of civilian medics that has been offering providers to Ukrainian troops since 2014. He is an acclaimed determine at residence and has obtained quite a few awards for his work from the Defense Ministry and the National Security Council, in accordance with RT.

In March, Amnesty International called on the Ukrainian authorities to guard Russian prisoners of conflict and deal with them humanely.

“As the conflict continues, it is essential that all parties to the conflict fully respect the rights of prisoners of war,” stated Joanne Mariner, director of Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Programme.

Druzenko’s risk of castration would violate the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit “violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture.”

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian embassy for remark.