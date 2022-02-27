Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro

Ukrainian civilians registered to combat en masse on Saturday in an try to assist defend their nation from the advancing Russian army.

The actuality dealing with many Ukrainians is to combat or flee as Russian forces continued their advance on the nation’s capital Kyiv.

Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhivitsky known as on Friday for Ukrainians to arm themselves and put together Molotov cocktails to try to halt the advancing forces.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed solely at army targets, however bridges, colleges and residential neighborhoods have been hit for the reason that invasion started on Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops getting into Ukraine from the north, east and south.