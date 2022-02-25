Ukrainian military personnel, others being targeted by Belarusian hackers: Officials

Ukrainian cybersecurity officers say a hacking marketing campaign is focusing on the non-public electronic mail addresses of Ukrainian navy personnel “and related individuals.”

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Ukraine’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) mentioned the hackers have been utilizing password-stealing emails to interrupt into Ukrainian troopers’ electronic mail accounts and utilizing the compromised deal with books to ship additional malicious messages.

The CERT mentioned blamed a Minsk-based group codenamed “UNC1151” for the hacking, figuring out its members as officers of Belarusian navy.

Ukraine has been buffeted by digital intrusions and denial of service actions each within the run-up to and through the Russian invasion.

