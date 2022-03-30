Ukrainian MP has a message for Putin about his war | CNN



Kyiv, Ukraine

CNN

—



Lesia Vasylenko is coming to phrases along with her country’s new reality.

“There we go,” the Ukrainian member of parliament tells CNN because the air raid sirens sound throughout Kyiv’s morning sky. “That sort of disturbs your day, but you learn to live with it.”

Vasylenko needed to satisfy at Maidan Square, the place pro-European Ukrainian activists stood up for his or her rights in 2014 and compelled pro-Russia president Viktor Yanukovych to flee the nation.

Today, the mom of three is adamant that Russia won’t ever take the nation’s capital. We ask if she has a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We say to him (that) life goes on, we carry on living. Your war, your fighting against us is in the background now – and we’ll go on fighting it for as long as we have to, but we’ll go on living at the same time,” she says.

That battle contains her personal AK-47, and a pistol she holds near her coronary heart.

On Twitter, the place she has constructed a big following, she posts footage of on a regular basis life.

“New kind of weekend fun,” she captions alongside a picture from taking pictures observe.

Another publish reads, “Parliament still works…Even in war we intend to keep democracy working.”

My day as we speak: taking pictures observe, native market, supply of socks and issues for the military, manicure, resettlement of refugees, telling the world about #Russia atrocities in #Ukraine. New form of weekend enjoyable 🤩 pic.twitter.com/V7h76TVZVn — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 26, 2022

Yes, 🇺🇦Parliament nonetheless works. We had a sitting yesterday. Yes, we vote legal guidelines. Yes, our committees work. Even in battle we intend to maintain democracy working #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/76HU0MRmOu — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 25, 2022

Vasylenko takes us to a café-turned-war canteen, the place volunteers are churning out 600 meals a day for the military, territorial protection, hospitals and shelters.

As we scroll by way of footage of her three youngsters, it turns into clear that that staying on the entrance line comes at an enormous private price. Just a few weeks in the past she despatched her youngsters away for his or her security.

Speaking about her youngest little one, who shall be 10 months in a few days, she says, “She’s sort of looking at me like ‘really, Mommy? Really, you’re going to be away from me?”

But Vasylenko stays steadfast in her resolution to remain – it’s her obligation, she says.

On Wednesday, she’s going to journey to France as a part of the trouble to make Ukraine’s case to the world.

“I am where I have to be. Things happened for a reason, I am a firm believer in that, there’s a reason why I was elected in 2019,” Vasylenko says. “We have a task, we have a duty we will complete it then we will see where life takes us.”