Ukrainian MP: The first 100 days of war made people stronger

“Victory will be ours,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed his compatriots because the warfare in Ukraine reached its a centesimal day.

The Ukrainian chief additionally praised his nation’s resistance however stated the state of affairs within the Donbas area has reached a vital level, including that round 20% of the nation is at present managed by Russian forces.

Many now concern that the warfare may final a very long time, as Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear more and more unwilling to relinquish the territory it has taken within the warfare.

On this event, Euronews spoke with Inna Sovsun, an MP on the Rada, to be taught extra about what it was prefer to see her nation at warfare for over three months.

Commenting on the state of affairs within the Donbas, Sovsun, who’s at present attending the ALDE get together Congress in Dublin, stated that “the Russian appetite will likely not stop there.”

“Russia wants to be probably further west, so for instance trying to take Mykolaiv, trying to take the city ports of Odesa,” she stated.

“And if that would succeed, Russia would likely also try to go back and and take Kyiv.”

Yet Sovsun stated she “did not have a single doubt” that her nation would win, stating that the principle query is how many individuals would die within the course of.

With her nation “on the right side of history”, in accordance with Sovsun, the Ukrainian individuals grew to become “stronger, not weaker,” in the course of the first hundred days of the warfare.

