Ukrainian officials report ‘shutdown of all communications’ in Kherson region

Ukrainian officers are reporting a “shutdown of all communications” within the Russian-occupied southern area of Kherson.

In a press release, Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection stated that an unspecified intrusion “by the occupation regime” had taken place and that gear had been powered down and cables disconnected.

“The residents of the region are currently left without Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet access, as well as with no means to make national and international phone calls using landline phone devices,” the company stated.

Few different particulars had been instantly obtainable.

