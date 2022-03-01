Ukrainian Players Call On Football To “Resist” Russian Invasion | Football News

A gaggle of main Ukrainian footballers, led by English Premier League stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, have referred to as on the game to “resist” the Russian invasion of their nation in a video printed Tuesday on social media.

“We appeal to the football community, to everyone who is united by love for the game of football…everyone who hears us to resist this war, stop the destruction and bloodshed,” say 13 Ukrainian internationals in a joint message within the video which lasts virtually two minutes.

“We ask all (the) world soccer group to oppose Russian propaganda, to indicate and inform the reality about struggle in Ukraine by all attainable assets.

“No to struggle!”

As well as Manchester City midfielder Zinchenko and West Ham United winger Yarmolenko, the video features nine players from the country’s two leading clubs, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Italy-based Ruslan Malinovskyi of Atalanta and Viktor Kovalenko of Spezia also appear.

The Ukrainian Football Association said an appeal by players had led to 500,000 euros ($556,649) being donated to the country’s army.

While Russia have been suspended from all international football by FIFA and UEFA “till additional discover” because of the invasion, Ukraine are still hoping to qualify for the World Cup.

They will play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24 in a qualifying play-off semi-final. If they win they will advance to a final against Wales or Austria for a place in Qatar.

