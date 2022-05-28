Ukrainian PM meets with German economic development minister

It is vital for Ukraine to revive the infrastructure within the

liberated areas as quickly as attainable to make sure the conventional

logistics and operation of enterprises. Financial help for small

and medium-sized companies may also assist stabilize the financial system,

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal mentioned at a gathering with

German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja

Schulze, Trend

experiences citing Ukrinform.

As the PM famous, the outcomes of the assembly of G7 improvement

ministers, which occurred every week in the past in Berlin, have been

mentioned.

“Then, at a video hyperlink, I referred to as on G7 international locations to take the

lead in rebuilding Ukraine. Madam Schulze and I continued

discussing this matter in Kyiv right now,” the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal additionally submitted a proposal to the German authorities with

a request to nominate a particular envoy to help Ukraine’s

restoration.