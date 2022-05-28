Ukrainian PM meets with German economic development minister
It is vital for Ukraine to revive the infrastructure within the
liberated areas as quickly as attainable to make sure the conventional
logistics and operation of enterprises. Financial help for small
and medium-sized companies may also assist stabilize the financial system,
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal mentioned at a gathering with
German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja
Schulze, Trend
experiences citing Ukrinform.
As the PM famous, the outcomes of the assembly of G7 improvement
ministers, which occurred every week in the past in Berlin, have been
mentioned.
“Then, at a video hyperlink, I referred to as on G7 international locations to take the
lead in rebuilding Ukraine. Madam Schulze and I continued
discussing this matter in Kyiv right now,” the Prime Minister added.
Shmyhal additionally submitted a proposal to the German authorities with
a request to nominate a particular envoy to help Ukraine’s
restoration.