Ukrainian police detain group suspected of planning mass riots

Ukrainian police on Sunday detained a gaggle of individuals suspected of getting ready mass riots within the capital Kyiv and different cities to trigger instability as tensions rise with neighboring Russia, Ukraine’s inside minister stated on Monday.

The United States and different Western international locations have stated Russia could possibly be getting ready for a brand new invasion of Ukrainian territory after massing greater than 100,000 troops close to the border, and Ukraine has stated Russia is making an attempt to intimidate and destabilize it.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy advised a televised briefing that round 5,000 folks have been supposed to participate in riots and clashes with police in 5 cities in northern and central Ukraine.

“This action, which was planned in advance, was originally aimed at violent actions and organizing riots and had nothing to do with peaceful protests,” he stated.

“It was … intended precisely to shake up and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.”

The minister didn’t say how many individuals had been detained or who was behind the deliberate unrest.

Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian rebels within the east, has repeatedly denied planning to invade once more.

Read extra:

Pentagon says Putin still adding Russian troops around Ukraine

Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to US concern, officials say

Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister