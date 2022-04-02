Ukrainian president says retreating Russian troops are leaving mines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troopers of intentionally mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw or are pushed out by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine says its troops have retaken management of greater than 30 cities and villages within the Kyiv area since Russia introduced this week it will scale down its operations across the capital to give attention to battles within the east.

“In the north of our country, the invaders are leaving. It is slow but noticeable. In some places they are being kicked out with fighting. Elsewhere they’re abandoning the positions themselves,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video handle launched on Saturday, with out citing proof.

“They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people.”

Russia’s protection ministry didn’t reply to a request for touch upon the allegations.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the allegations.

On Saturday, the emergencies service informed folks within the Kyiv area’s newly liberated zones to be vigilant, saying over 1,500 explosives had been present in someday throughout a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

Zelenskyy mentioned efforts have been ongoing to clear mines and safe the areas, however suggested residents who had fled to remain away for now.

“It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was,” he mentioned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the motion he launched on February 24 a “special military operation” geared toward “demilitarizing” and “de-nazifying” Ukraine.

Ukraine and its allies name this a baseless pretext for a struggle of aggression. Since the invasion, greater than 10 million folks have been displaced from their properties.

