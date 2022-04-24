Americas

Ukrainian president says U.S. officials will visit Kyiv on Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Kyiv on Sunday. The U.S. has declined to comment on what would be the first official visit by U.S. government officials since the war began. As CBS2’s Michael George reports, Russia is stepping up its offensive across large parts of Ukraine.

