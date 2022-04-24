Ukrainian president says U.S. officials will visit Kyiv on Sunday

Ukrainian president says U.S. officers will go to Kyiv on Sunday – CBS New York





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Kyiv on Sunday. The U.S. has declined to comment on what would be the first official visit by U.S. government officials since the war began. As CBS2’s Michael George reports, Russia is stepping up its offensive across large parts of Ukraine.