Ukrainian President Zelensky asks India’s Modi for UN Security Council support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for “political support” on the UN after New Delhi abstained from a Security Council vote.

India is presently on the UN’s prime physique however – together with China and the UAE – did not vote on a decision Friday that deplored Russia’s “aggression” in opposition to Ukraine and demanded the quick withdrawal of its troops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia vetoed the decision utilizing its energy as a everlasting member of the council.

In a Twitter submit on Saturday, Zelensky stated he had spoken with Modi and advised him that “More than 100,000 invaders are on our land.”

“Stop the aggressor together!” he tweeted.

Despite being a democracy and a member of the “Quad” grouping with Australia, Japan and the United States, India has neither explicitly condemned Moscow’s actions, nor known as them an invasion.

Instead it has repeatedly referred to “developments” in Ukraine.

India’s international ministry launched an announcement later Saturday, calling it a “conflict situation” and saying Modi had “reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue.”

The Indian chief had additionally requested Ukrainian authorities – who’re combating a Russian assault on the capital Kyiv and different cities – for “facilitation… to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens,” the assertion added.

New Delhi and Moscow have been shut all through the Cold War, a relationship that endures to today – Putin visited late final 12 months in a uncommon abroad journey – with Russia by far India’s greatest arms provider.

Its place on occasions in Ukraine has raised issues in Washington, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters on Friday that “we continue to engage with the Indians.”

Read extra:

Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: Kadyrov

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: Defense ministry

China’s Xi, in message to North Korea’s Kim, vows cooperation under ‘new situation’