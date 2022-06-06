Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits front-line troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops within the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhia, his workplace stated on Sunday, per week after an analogous journey to the northeastern Kharkiv area.

“I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state,” the assertion quoted Zelenskyy as saying, including that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia area informed Zelenskyy that some 60 % of the area’s territory is underneath Russian occupation, with greater than 2,700 infrastructure objects both broken or destroyed.

Zelenskyy’s workplace later stated the president additionally visited a medical facility within the area and spoke with folks compelled to go away their houses, together with from Mariupol, which is now in Russian palms after being underneath siege for weeks.

He promised motion to make sure that all displaced folks can be correctly rehoused.

“We will truly help you tackle this issue,” the president’s workplace quoted him as saying.

