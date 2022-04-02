Ukrainian presidential adviser calls for heavier weaponry as Russia shifts military focus





“After the rapid retreat of the Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv, it is clear that Russia has prioritized another tactic — to move east/south, to control large occupied territories (not only in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and to gain a strong foothold there,” Podolyak stated on Saturday.

“They have established in the east and south and are dictating harsh conditions,” added Podolyak. “So we definitely can’t do without heavy weapons if we want to unblock the east and Kherson and send [back] the Russians as far as possible.”

Last month the Russian army stated the “first stage” of its invasion of Ukraine was full and that it will withdraw forces from round Kyiv and Chernihiv to focus on the Donbas area within the nation’s east.

Russia’s announcement of that new part partly might present political cowl for the Russian army, explaining heavy setbacks within the battles round Kyiv, however Ukrainian officers have additionally reported a ramping up of army exercise and shelling within the Donbas by Russian forces.

Podolyak alluded to the expectation from US and Western officers that Ukraine may want to organize for partisan warfare within the occasion of Russian invasion and the autumn of the Ukrainian capital. “Our partners must finally understand that the ‘Afghanization’ they want and the long-lasting exhausting conflict for Russia will not happen,” stated Podolyak, a reference to the Kremlin’s bloody nine-year marketing campaign to assist the Marxist authorities in Kabul. The battle, which started when Soviet forces invaded in 1979 , claimed almost 1,000,000 Afghan lives and 15,000 Russian troops, with an additional 50,000 wounded. “‘Afghanization’ is when there is a strong guerrilla resistance across the country that inflicts heavy losses on the aggressor for many months or even years and thus significantly weakens the power of the occupier’s army,” defined Podolyak. “Such actions took place during the Soviet Union’s attempt to control Afghanistan: Afghan guerrillas destroyed and weakened the Soviet occupiers for years. As a result, weakened Russia as a whole. “Russia will go away all Ukrainian territories besides the south and east. And will attempt to dig in there, put in air protection and sharply cut back the lack of its gear and personnel,” added Podolyak. The Ukrainian presidential adviser’s comments came hours after the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, said that if Britain delivers long-range artillery weapons and anti-ship systems to Ukraine, they would be “official targets” for Russia. “Any weapon deliveries are destabilizing, particularly those talked about by (Ben) Wallace (the British Defense Secretary),” said Kelin, according to Russian state news agency TASS. “They exacerbate the state of affairs and make it bloodier.” “Apparently, these are new, moderately high-precision weapons. Of course, they are going to be official targets for our armed forces in the event that they cross the border of Ukraine.” “I’ve a sense that London’s concept of what’s taking place in Ukraine militarily is fashioned on the premise of the bravado studies of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian management,” Kelin stated. Russian officers have lengthy complained about deliveries of advanced military weapons to Ukraine by the US, the UK, and other NATO allies, who have provided anti-tank weapons and man-portable air defenses — some of which have enabled Ukrainian troops to blunt Russian advances





Source link