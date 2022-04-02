Ukrainian presidential adviser calls for heavier weaponry as Russia shifts military focus
“After the rapid retreat of the Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv, it is clear that Russia has prioritized another tactic — to move east/south, to control large occupied territories (not only in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and to gain a strong foothold there,” Podolyak stated on Saturday.
“They have established in the east and south and are dictating harsh conditions,” added Podolyak. “So we definitely can’t do without heavy weapons if we want to unblock the east and Kherson and send [back] the Russians as far as possible.”
Last month the Russian army stated the “first stage” of its invasion of Ukraine was full and that it will withdraw forces from round Kyiv and Chernihiv to focus on the Donbas area within the nation’s east.
Podolyak alluded to the expectation from US and Western officers that Ukraine may want to organize for partisan warfare within the occasion of Russian invasion and the autumn of the Ukrainian capital.
“Our partners must finally understand that the ‘Afghanization’ they want and the long-lasting exhausting conflict for Russia will not happen,” stated Podolyak, a reference to the Kremlin’s bloody nine-year marketing campaign to assist the Marxist authorities in Kabul.
“‘Afghanization’ is when there is a strong guerrilla resistance across the country that inflicts heavy losses on the aggressor for many months or even years and thus significantly weakens the power of the occupier’s army,” defined Podolyak.
“Such actions took place during the Soviet Union’s attempt to control Afghanistan: Afghan guerrillas destroyed and weakened the Soviet occupiers for years. As a result, weakened Russia as a whole.
“Russia will go away all Ukrainian territories besides the south and east. And will attempt to dig in there, put in air protection and sharply cut back the lack of its gear and personnel,” added Podolyak.
“Any weapon deliveries are destabilizing, particularly those talked about by (Ben) Wallace (the British Defense Secretary),” said Kelin, according to Russian state news agency TASS. “They exacerbate the state of affairs and make it bloodier.”
“Apparently, these are new, moderately high-precision weapons. Of course, they are going to be official targets for our armed forces in the event that they cross the border of Ukraine.”
“I’ve a sense that London’s concept of what’s taking place in Ukraine militarily is fashioned on the premise of the bravado studies of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian management,” Kelin stated.