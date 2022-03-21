Ukrainian refugee boy welcomed warmly by his classmates at kindergarten in Spain

Ever for the reason that turmoil in Ukraine after Russia’s army invasion started on February 24, there have been quite a few movies on social media which have proven the grit and dedication of the Ukrainian folks amid the catastrophic time. Other European international locations are seeing an inflow of refugees from Ukraine and movies of individuals welcoming them are heartwarming to look at. Like this video on social media that exhibits a Ukrainian refugee youngster being given a heat welcome by his classmates in a kindergarten in Spain. This video will certainly soften your coronary heart.

The video was shared by Olexander Sherba, former Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, on March on Twitter and it has obtained greater than two million views to date.

In the video, the Ukrainian boy is hugged by his classmates to make him really feel at residence. The cuteness and the heartfelt gesture of the youngsters will virtually transfer you to tears.

“A #Ukrainian refugee child comes to a kindergarten in #Spain,” he wrote within the tweet.

Watch the video beneath:

The video acquired numerous response with social media customers praising the great gesture of the youngsters and one person famous how the refugee boy’s physique posture modifications after the outpouring of affection.

“Very moving,” a Twitter person commented on the video. “If only we adults could learn from these children that it is Love that make the world go round!” stated one other. A 3rd particular person posted, “See how his body language changes though. At the beginning his body is hunched, uncertain. After that outpouring of love, he is laughing at the end. Beautiful.”

What are your ideas about this heartfelt gesture by the youngsters?