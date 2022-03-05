Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they enter Romania

Around a thousand Ukrainians have been streaming over the border into south-eastern Romania every single day, in line with assist employees.

Volunteers have been available to assist them on the river Danube border crossing at Isaccea.

Meanwhile in Suceava county in northern Romania round 9,500 crossed the border within the final 24 hours up till Saturday afternoon, the federal government reported.

And greater than 170,000 refugees have crossed into Romania because the starting of the Russian invasion.