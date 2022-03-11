Ukrainian refugees blocked by Hungarian border officers

Authorities in Hungary have blocked a number of buses stuffed with Ukrainian refugees as a result of among the youngsters didn’t have biometric passports, based on native media.

Buses stuffed with Ukrainian refugees leaving from Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania on path to the principle prepare station in Budapest are being stopped by Hungarian border officers.

This has induced Ukrainian refugees to remain blocked on the border for hours on finish, with one lady allegedly dying from exhaustion.

The bus blockade comes amid a choice by the Hungarian Interior Ministry final week to not enable entry to Ukrainian refugees with out biometric passports.

Advertisement

In addition, based on native sources, Hungarian border officers are charging bribes of roughly 15 euros per refugee.

The developments on the border come within the context of a current ban by Hungary of cargo of weapons and deadly gear to Kyiv.

Over the previous few years, the United Nations and rights teams just like the Hungarian Helsinki Committee have repeatedly criticized Orban’s authorities for its harsh migration insurance policies.

Advertisement

Share this text: