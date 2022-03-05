World
ukrainian: Russia accuses Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ of thwarting humanitarian corridors – Times of India
Russia’s defence ministry mentioned nobody made use of two humanitarian corridors arrange close to Ukraine‘s cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday and accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of stopping civilians from leaving, RIA information company reported.
In remarks that contrasted starkly with feedback from Ukrainian officers, the ministry mentioned that the Russian forces had come underneath hearth after it had arrange the humanitarian corridors throughout a partial ceasefire.
The metropolis council in Mariupol mentioned earlier that Russia was not observing the ceasefire completely, and Ukrainian authorities mentioned they have been wanting into reviews Russian troops have been utilizing the ceasefire to advance in the direction of Mariupol.
