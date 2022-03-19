Ukrainian security staff thanks Ram Charan for sending medicine, money amid on-going war with Russia

Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan helps Ukrainian safety employees

Amid the on-going Russia-Ukraine battle, Ram Charan despatched drugs, cash and different necessities to a member of his safety employees in Ukraine. A video posted by a person named Rusty from Ukraine, has caught the eye of all. Just a few days in the past, Rusty dropped a video on his social media to thank Ram Charan for sending drugs and different necessities. “Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his body guard during his stay in our country. He called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife’s sickness and lack of medicines”, Rusty stated.

“Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart”, the individual stated, as he additionally hopes for the battle to finish quickly.” Following this, the actor has been receiving accolades from fans lauding him for helping his bodyguard.

Ram Charan, who acted in ‘RRR’, had shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. While his stay in Ukraine during the ‘RRR’ shoot, Ram Charan was assisted by a security person named Rusty, who is a native Ukrainian. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan was worried about Rusty, and hence had called him to know about his well being amid the war scenario. Rusty, who had mentioned about his wife’s sickness, also mentioned that the situation was out of hand. RRR: After AP, Telangana govt allows higher ticket prices for Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer

Ram Charan had sent a few essentials along with medicine for the man’s wife. This act of generosity by Chiranjeevi’s son is being appreciated by folks from the industry.

Talking about RRR, it is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and has been mounted on a huge scale. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

(With inputs from IANS)