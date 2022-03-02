Europe

Ukrainian side announced the landing of Russian troops in Kharkiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Russian troops landed in Kharkiv, Ukrainian troopers entered
into battle with them, Trend stories citing UNIAN.

“Russian troops landed in Kharkov. They attacked the hospital –
the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Northern Region. A
battle started between them and the Ukrainian defenders”, says the
Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with regards to
Security Service of Ukraine.



