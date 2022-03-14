Ukrainian side confirms continuation of negotiations with Russia on March 14

A negotiating session will likely be held to sum up the preliminary

outcomes of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations on Monday, March 14,

adviser to the pinnacle of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliyak wrote on his Twitter web page, Trend studies citing

Ukrinform.

“Again. Negotiations proceed continuous within the format of

videoconferencing. Working teams are continuously working. A big

variety of points require fixed consideration. On Monday, March 14, a

negotiating session will likely be held to sum up the preliminary

outcomes,” he wrote.