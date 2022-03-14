Europe
Ukrainian side confirms continuation of negotiations with Russia on March 14
adviser to the pinnacle of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podoliyak wrote on his Twitter web page, Trend studies citing
Ukrinform.
“Again. Negotiations proceed continuous within the format of
videoconferencing. Working teams are continuously working. A big
variety of points require fixed consideration. On Monday, March 14, a
negotiating session will likely be held to sum up the preliminary
outcomes,” he wrote.