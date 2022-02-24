Ukrainian state border service says troops attacked from Belarus

Tanks transfer through the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus navy drills

The Ukrainian State Border Service early Thursday mentioned troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus.

“At about 5:00 a.m., the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus,” the border service mentioned, based on CNN.

The assaults occurred within the areas of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr, based on the border service cited by CNN. Theses areas are situated on the japanese and northern borders of Ukraine.

Additionally, the border service mentioned “the attack takes place from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea side,” based on CNN.

Artillery, heavy tools and small arms had been aimed toward border items, border patrols and checkpoints, CNN reported.

A U.S. protection official informed CNN that the Pentagon is following stories of troops getting into Ukraine from Belarus. The supply, nevertheless, informed the community that it was unclear if the troops had been strictly Russian or additionally Belarusian.

The Hill reached out to the Pentagon for extra data.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning Moscow time amid heightened tensions between the 2 international locations. Russia in current weeks had amassed up to 190,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, stoking worry within the U.S. and allied nations that Moscow was planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday claimed that the operation was meant to guard japanese Ukraine from what he referred to as a “regime.”

Reports of troops getting into Ukraine from Belarus comes days after the 2 international locations extended their military drills, which had been set to finish on Sunday. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin mentioned navy leaders from his nation and Russia determined to “continue checking” joint pressure readiness due to an “increase in military action” close to the Belarusian border.

He additionally mentioned the choice to proceed the workout routines was made in response to the “aggravation of the situation” in japanese Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday mentioned the continuation of workout routines made him more concerned a few potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden late Wednesday night referred to as Russia’s assault on Ukraine an “unprovoked and unjustified attack.”