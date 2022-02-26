Ukrainian Teen Living In Massachusetts Fears For Family’s Safety, Remains Hopeful For Future

MILTON (CBS) – When Serhii Nikulin left Ukraine final fall to chase his American dream, he by no means might have predicted the nightmare that will take his house hostage.

“When you have a dream, you try everything to make this dream come true,” Nikulin stated.

A Milton household is internet hosting the 17-year-old whereas he goes to highschool and performs hockey. But his coronary heart is 1000’s of miles away.

“It’s pretty tough receiving all this information every single day, every single hour,” Nikulin stated.

His dad and mom, grandparents, and 10-year-old sister have fled to a shelter.

“When I see what is going on it gives me a hard time because I cannot support my family,” he stated.

The photos from his hometown Kharkiv are terribly painful – a lot harmless struggling, destruction, and determined prayers for peace.

“More attention, more help from the US government. I know the US can help,” he stated.

There’s no method of realizing when he’ll safely hug his household once more. But what is for certain – the perseverance of his folks.

“We have a beautiful country,” Nikulin stated. “Ukraine will come back. Happy nation with big future for our kids. For our families to live in. It’s just right now; that it’s tough.”