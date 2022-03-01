Ukrainian Tennis Players Ask WTA To Take A Stand On Invasion | Tennis News

Two Ukrainian ladies tennis gamers aimed a swing on the WTA on Monday once they criticised the organisation for not taking a place on the Russian invasion of their nation. Marta Kostyuk, ranked 54th on this planet, and Lesia Tsurenko, a former top-25 participant now ranked 127, each posted a letter on social media expressing “our great surprise and dissatisfaction with the lack of any response with the situation in our Motherland”.

“It is especially strange that in prior cases of social justice and sexual harassment the response of the WTA was prompt, appropriate and bold,” they wrote.

“We demand that WTA immediately condemn the Russian government, pull all tournaments out of Russia and approach the ITF to do the same.”

They urged the WTA to “follow the guidance of the IOC”, which has known as for a sporting ban on Russia.

But Kostyuk and Tsurenko stopped in need of calling for a ban on Russian gamers.

“We fully support our colleagues from Russia and any Russian-speaking tennis player as we understand the unprovoked attacks happened without their knowledge and participation.”

“Stop the War. Stop Russian aggression. Bring Peace to our homes. Be HUMAN,” they concluded.

The WTA did on Monday tweet a video of Ukrainian sisters Dayana and Ivanna Yastremska taking the courtroom for a doubles match in Lyon.

The video confirmed Dayana with a big Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders.

“Sending love back home,” stated the WTA caption.

The pair misplaced 6-3, 6-4 to Spaniard Georgina Garcia-Perez and Xenia Knoll of Switzerland.

Dayana tweeted: “It’s hard to be on the court when all thoughts about Ukraine, and family.”

On Sunday, Dayana stated she and her household spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country,” the previous top-25 participant wrote.

Also on Sunday, the Ukrainian tennis federation wrote to the European Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Federation demanding they expel Russia and Belarus.

The highest-ranked Ukrainian lady participant, Elina Svitolina, has pledged to donate her prize cash from forthcoming tournaments to her nation’s navy and assist teams “to defend You, our country”.

Svitolina, the world quantity 15, additionally despatched out a protracted tweet on Sunday saying: “I am devastated, my eyes won’t stop crying and my heart won’t stop bleeding.”

