Ukrainian troops begin training in Britain as Johnson steps up support

A small variety of Ukrainian troops are being skilled in Britain for the primary time for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion as Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps up his army assist to assist Ukraine combat off its neighbour.

The troops started coaching with armoured patrol automobiles donated by Britain this month, Johnson’s spokesman stated.

Britain is offering Ukraine with 120 armoured patrol automobiles, together with the Mastiff, which can be utilized as a reconnaissance or patrol car.

The spokesman stated Britain, at the side of its allies, was offering new varieties of gear to Ukrainian troopers that they might not have used earlier than.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is only sensible that they get requisite training to make best use of it,” the spokesman stated. “We are always conscious of anything perceived to be escalatory but clearly what is escalatory is the actions of (Vladimir) Putin’s regime.”

Johnson, beneath stress over events at his Downing Street residence in the course of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, has been on the forefront of efforts to provide Ukraine with army gear for the reason that begin of the struggle.

The British chief has established shut ties with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to him recurrently by cellphone and visiting him in Kyiv.

Members of the Ukrainian authorities visited a army camp in April on Britain’s Salisbury Plain the place they have been proven demonstrations of apparatus, adopted by discussions on how the federal government can provide weapons.

Britain’s army has been coaching Ukrainian forces for the reason that 2014 annexation of Crimea. They have been withdrawn in February to keep away from direct battle with Russian forces and the potential of NATO being drawn into the battle.

Since the beginning of the struggle, Britain has offered Ukraine with anti-ship, anti-aircraft and lightweight anti-tank weapons, which have proved helpful for cell Ukrainian fighters to make use of towards Russia’s armoured automobiles.

The US army can be coaching Ukrainian troops on utilizing howitzer artillery whereas Britain is coaching Ukrainians in Poland to make use of anti-aircraft weapons.

Read extra:

Pentagon developed custom-made ‘Ghost drone’ for Ukraine to use against Russia

US says Russia’s claim of victory in Ukraine’s Mariupol is more ‘disinformation’

Ukraine says Russia buried up to 9,000 civilians in new mass grave near Mariupol