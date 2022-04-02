Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region: Deputy defense minister





Ukrainian troops have retaken management of the whole territory of Kyiv area, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated on Saturday.

“The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” she stated in a put up on Facebook.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

​​​​​​​

Read extra:

Almost 300 people buried in ‘mass grave’ in Bucha outside Kyiv: Mayor

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Russia’s Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing





Source link