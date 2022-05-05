Ukrainian TV reporter-turned-soldier killed in fighting: President Zelenskyy

A Ukrainian tv reporter who enlisted after the Russian invasion has been killed in preventing exterior the northeastern metropolis of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Thursday.

Oleksandr Makhov, 36, is no less than the eighth journalist to have died in additional than two months of battle.

Makhov, identified for graphic accounts from battle zones, had additionally reported from Antarctica. He fought in a 2014 battle after Russian-speakers staged separatist insurrections in two japanese areas of Ukraine.

“Patriotic and sincere, and always without vanity. And he was always among the bravest, among those first in line,” Zelenskyy mentioned in an early morning video tackle.

