There will probably be no Orthodox Easter service this Sunday on the church of Lukashivka, a village in northern Ukraine.

The home of worship is all however destroyed, a wreck of shattered brick and blackened stone. One golden dome has been blown off and its bells have fallen to the bottom. A small metallic cross stays, together with a stand for candles.

Russian troopers used the church in Lukashivka, close to Chernihiv, for storing ammunition.