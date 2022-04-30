Ukrainian women train in Kosovo to find, clear landmines

Learning to determine and defuse explosives is one thing Anastasiia Minchukova by no means thought she must do as an English instructor in Ukraine. Yet there she was carrying a face defend, armed with a landmine detector and venturing right into a area dotted with hazard warnings.

Russia’s battle in Ukraine took Minchukova, 20, and 5 different ladies to Kosovo, the place they’re attending a hands-on course in clearing landmines and different risks that will stay hidden throughout their nation as soon as fight ends.

“There is a huge demand on people who know how to do demining because the war will be over soon,” Minchukova stated. “We believe there is so much work to be done.”

The 18-day coaching camp takes place at a variety within the western city of Peja the place a Malta-based firm frequently presents programs for job-seekers, corporations working in former battle zones, humanitarian organisations and authorities companies.

Kosovo was the location of a devastating 1998-99 armed battle between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces that killed about 13,000 individuals and left 1000’s of unexploded mines in want of clearing.

Instructor Artur Tigani, who tailor-made the curriculum to mirror Ukraine’s setting stated he was glad to share his small Balkan nation’s expertise with the Ukrainian ladies. Though 23 years have handed, “it’s still fresh in our memories, the difficulties we met when we started clearance in Kosovo,” Tigani said.

Tigani is a highly trained and experienced mine operations officer who served as an engineer in the former Yugoslav army during the 1980s. He has been deployed in his native Kosovo, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Congo, Rwanda and Kenya, and conducted training missions in Syria and Iraq.

During a class last week, he took his trainees through a makeshift minefield before moving to an improvised outdoor classroom featuring a huge board with various samples of explosives and mines. While it is impossible to assess how littered with mines and unexploded ordnance Ukraine is at the moment, the aftermaths of other conflicts suggest the problem will be huge.

A way to join the effort to help Ukraine

With Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 years old prohibited from leaving their country and most engaged in defending it, the women wanted to help any way they could despite the risks involved in mine clearing.

“It’s dangerous all over Ukraine, even if you are in a relatively safe region,” said Minchukova, who is from central Ukraine.

Another Ukrainian student, Yuliia Katelik, 38, took her three children to safety in Poland early in the war. She went back to Ukraine and then joined the demining training to help make sure it’s safe for her children when they return home to the eastern city of Kramatorsk, where a rocket attack on a crowded train station killed more than 50 people this month.

Katelik said her only wish is to reunite with her family and see “the end of this nightmare.” Knowing how to spot booby-traps that could shatter their lives again is a necessary skill, she said.

“Acutely, probably as a mother, I do understand that there is a problem and it’s quite serious, especially for the children,” Katelik said.

Minchukova, wearing military-style clothes, said she was doubtful that normal life, as they all knew it before the war, will ever fully return.

“What am I missing? Peace,” she stated. “I’m dreaming about peace, about sleeping in my mattress not apprehensive about going to bomb shelters on a regular basis. I miss the individuals I misplaced.”

The Kosovo coaching centre plans to work with extra teams of Ukrainian ladies, each in Peja and in Ukraine.

“We’re planning as well to go to Ukraine very soon and start with delivery of courses there, on the theatre” of battle, Tigani stated.