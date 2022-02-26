Ukrainians adjust to the new reality of war

toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Following an evening of heavy fighting in Ukraine’s capital metropolis of Kyiv, residents are grappling with the brand new actuality of battle in on a regular basis life.

In a span of only a few days, Russian troops has made progress, harming civilians in addition to army targets. More than 120,000 Ukrainians are estimated to have fled the nation already.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Kulykov, who has been in Kyiv protecting the battle for Hromadske Radio, tells NPR’s Scott Simon that he noticed explosions within the sky and felt his home windows shaking in a single day. Kulykov additionally heard automated rifles firing in a single day.

“I also saw very, very few people in cars in the streets,” Kulykov says.

ATMs are sometimes out of money, he says, and folks have taken to standing in strains at comfort shops for cigarettes and fizzy drinks shortly earlier than curfew begins every day at 5 p.m.

toggle caption Andriy Kulykov

Andriy Kulykov

He says a couple of 5-minute stroll away from the place he lives, a rocket hit a brand new high-rise constructing, which has not been inhabited but. But close by in a distinct constructing, two civilians died when their dwelling was hit, he says.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. officers provided President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the chance to evacuate Ukraine, however he declined, saying, “The fight is here.”

Ukrainians are carefully monitoring updates from President Zelenskyy

Kulykov says Ukrainians are eagerly listening to Zelenskyy’s messages. “Some of them are very much enthusiastic about what he says; some of them, of course, are not. But that’s the nature of a democratic society,” Kulykov says.

He says he is talked to some Ukrainians who imagine that Zelenskyy ought to make extra concessions to Russia, however the prevalent sentiment is that Ukraine’s president is standing by his folks and they’ll stay standing by him.

In phrases of how Ukrainians are feeling towards the U.S., Kulykov says many have been irritated with President Biden earlier than the assaults began, considering that his repeated warnings of an imminent Russian invasion was simply “flaring up tensions.” But after the assaults began, Kulykov says, the perspective towards Biden has significantly modified.

“We have never ever doubted the general sympathy of the American people,” he says.

Kulykov says it is presently unclear whether or not Ukrainian forces will be capable to maintain off Russian advances. But he says many in Ukraine are taking up arms, serving to the police and protection forces.

“I am pretty sure that the resistance is strong. … There were predictions that Ukraine will be subjugated during 24 hours. So far, we’ve been resistant for more than two days,” Kulykov says.