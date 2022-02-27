Ukrainians are fleeing in droves. But they’re waiting more than 60 hours at the border

A CNN workforce on the bottom joined the queue however solely moved slightly below half a mile (0.8 kilometers) in 70 minutes, a price that meant it might have taken them greater than 60 hours to cross the border. Of course, the wait instances can fluctuate.

About 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border, some Ukrainians obtained out of their vehicles and commenced an extended stroll to the village of Medyka in southeast Poland.

Among them, two younger women skipped alongside fortunately, blissfully unaware that they have been about to embark on a 30-mile stroll.

“It’s nice to cross but also it’s very sad to leave my country in such despair,” one lady mentioned after crossing into Medyka within the early hours of Saturday. She mentioned she had taken some belongings of sentimental worth from her flat in Kyiv “just to remember it if anything happens.”

On the M13 freeway towards one other level alongside the border, CNN’s workforce encountered at the very least 5 checkpoints arrange at entrances to the cities they handed via.

Concrete chicanes, or serpentine curves, had been put in place to gradual visitors, and subsequent to newly put in concrete limitations at some checkpoints, piles of tires have been being gathered with the intention of setting them alight and rolling them into the street within the case of Russian forces making an attempt to enter the cities.

On Saturday, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, told CNN’s Michael Holmes that greater than 120,000 individuals had left the nation and 850,000 have been internally displaced.

“We would say that up to 4 million people could actually cross borders, if things continue to deteriorate, which they have until now,” Holmes added, saying Ukrainians have been having to make “life or death” choices.

CNN’s workforce mentioned the Ukrainians strolling to the border have been largely girls and youngsters, and have been “resigned” to the journey, having accepted it as “the only option they had.”

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are usually not permitted to go away the nation, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed martial legislation within the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

At a fuel station not removed from the border, CNN spoke to a girl who had waited “days” to cross into Poland along with her husband and two younger kids however was now going again dwelling to the Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv.

The household had tried to make the journey collectively, and have been within the queue to go away when martial legislation was imposed. As the girl’s husband had a allow to work in Poland, they tried the crossing — however her husband was turned away. Faced with the selection to separate up or keep collectively, they determined to stay in Ukraine as a household.

However, males who’re non-Ukrainian nationals are allowed to go away and have been seen ready to cross on the border or on the prepare station amongst crowds largely composed of ladies and youngsters. Many are college students or hospitality and repair staff.

Some Ukrainian males have had higher luck than others, convincing border guards to permit them to go away. Sergei Zalankov was one in all them, and left on a prepare to the Polish city of Przemysl along with his spouse and youngsters.

“Most people, they just didn’t have the tickets. So they just stormed the train… I mean, it was almost like a stampede,” Zalankov instructed CNN. “People were trying to get inside no matter what.”

At the prepare station, volunteers handed out meals and linked up individuals with locations to remain, together with visitor houses and a college gymnasium. People bundled up and tried to remain heat, and youngsters slept on cots within the hallway. Several individuals held up indicators providing new arrivals rides to numerous areas round Poland.

“It was chaos, it was a lot of people pushing around,” Zalankov mentioned of the prepare, saying no person was checking tickets. “But I mean, people run to escape. People run for their lives, so I don’t blame them.”