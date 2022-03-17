Ukrainians are making homemade body armor to send to frontline troops





She needs to be having fun with a lifetime of leisure after many years of exhausting work. Instead, she’s stitching flak jackets and balaclavas together with her youngsters and grandchildren for Ukrainians touring east to guard their nation from Russian invasion.

“I should be sewing tuxedos for weddings,” not flak jackets, she instructed CNN. Her stitching machine is pushed towards the nook of the lounge, surrounded by rolls of material, Velcro, and cut-up automobile ground mats — provides both bought by the household or donated.

“The biggest reward will be if one of these flak jackets saves the life of one of our defenders,” Protchenko mentioned as she proudly held up a completed vest. With every completed vest, she counts it as yet one more victory for Ukraine.

If she works nonstop, she will be able to make as many as 10 flak jackets a day. In the kitchen, Irina’s son-in-law, Evgeny, sits at his personal machine, stitching blue and yellow armbands that the Ukrainian safety forces put on to establish themselves. He makes as many as 200 bands per day.

This household workshop is a part of a lfarger improvised manufacturing chain and the brainchild of Vitaly Golovenko. Before the struggle, he was a lawyer and novice actor taking part in out scenes from the primary World War, when Ukrainian nationals fought Russian Bolsheviks. Several days into this contemporary struggle, Golovenko mentioned, he requested Irina — his mother-in-law — to assist sew physique armor when his son’s godfather could not discover a flak jacket earlier than heading off to the entrance strains. Neither had an actual flak jacket to base their design off of, so that they used movies and footage from the web to provide you with the shape. The complete operation depends on donations, which have come within the type of material, thread and a few financial donations from as far-off as Saudi Arabia and Ireland. Everyone engaged on the undertaking is a volunteer. The armor plates that go contained in the flak jackets come from scrap steel salvaged from previous automobiles by native mechanic Oleg Metla after which welded collectively by engineer Valery Olretsky. Golovenko introduced the check plates to the capturing vary. The first plate they tried was solely 6 millimeters thick. “You can see these bullets didn’t penetrate,” he mentioned “But (a) sniper’s bullet and machine gun bullet penetrated, so we decided on a thicker option,” Metla mentioned. They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, however capable of shield towards quite a lot of Russian ammunition. Olretsky, 58, obtained a summons the earlier evening to deploy. He hasn’t fired a gun in 20 years and his first grandchild is due in two weeks. “What else can I do? If there’s a war, then I have to defend. It’s scary for everyone, but you still have to do it,” he mentioned, his eyes brimming with tears. He has spent the previous few weeks welding the previous steel, hoping it’s going to save a Ukrainian soldier’s life towards Russian weapons. Little did he know, one of many vests he helped make might very nicely be used to avoid wasting his personal life.





