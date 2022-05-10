Ukrainians being taken ‘against their will’ into Russia: Pentagon

The Pentagon stated Monday it has seen indications that Ukrainians caught up in Russia’s invasion are being forcibly faraway from their homeland and despatched to Russia.

“I can’t speak to how many camps or what they look like,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby informed reporters when requested about statements from Kyiv that some 1.2 million Ukrainians had been being despatched to Russia and positioned in camps.

“But we do have indications that Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia,” Kirby stated. He referred to as these actions “unconscionable” and “not the behavior of a responsible power.”

The deportation of Ukrainians from their very own nation — usually to remoted or economically depressed areas of Russia, in keeping with Kyiv — is one other indication that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “simply won’t accept and respect Ukrainian sovereignty.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated again in early April, six weeks after Russia launched its lethal invasion, that hundreds of Ukrainians had been despatched to Russian territory.

But that determine has since ballooned to greater than 1.19 million, together with not less than 200,000 youngsters, Ukraine’s ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova stated.

Kirby stopped in need of describing the deportations as ethnic cleaning, stressing it was not the Pentagon’s place to make such determinations. But he stated there was considerable proof of “Russian brutality” throughout the struggle.

Moscow has had “75 days of brutalizing the nation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he stated. “And every time you think they just can’t fall to a new low, they prove you wrong.”

