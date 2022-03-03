Ukrainians braced near biggest Europe nuclear plant

Residents of Ukraine’s southeast metropolis of Enerhodar, the house of Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant, had been blocking the doorway to forestall Russian troops from gaining entry on Thursday, March 3.

Video footage shared by Enerhodar’s City Council confirmed folks en masse standing on the road and blocking the doorway to town.

Residents had additionally erected barricades alongside the way in which utilizing automobiles and tires.

A voice off-camera might be heard saying: “We do not have the right to let them into the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. We do not have the right to risk it.”

According to Enerhodar’s Mayor Dmytro Orlov, models of self-defence, along with the workers of the nuclear plant and metropolis residents, are on a around the clock watch to guard town.