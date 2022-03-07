Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge

Ukrainians flee south in direction of Kyiv throughout a bombed-out bridge as Russian forces proceed to bombard the city of Irpin, northwest of the capital.

“I am evacuating people from under the bridge… People are crossing on foot and getting bombed there” Vasyli, a volunteer driver and chaplain recounts, while Oleksandr Markushyn, the Mayor of Bucha, claims the evacuation has been “greatly hindered by the Russian invaders firing” on the rescue effort.