Ukrainians fleeing war welcomed in Polish border town of Przemysl

The UN refugee company reported Friday that greater than 1.2 million folks have left Ukraine because the preventing started.

Alina Kosinska, a refugee from Zaporizhzhia, the positioning of the Russian assault on the nuclear energy station, has arrived within the Polish border city of Przemysl the place many from Ukraine are being welcomed.

“I’m very scared about my home and I hope that Europe and all the world can stop Putin,” she advised Euronews. “I lost my home, I lost my normal life, I had a job there. Now I need to run away from my country.”

The refugees are being sheltered in a big reception centre within the city.

‘Hundreds of persons are going to spend the night time right here tonight. There are others leaving to different nations and different areas in Poland,” said Euronews reporter Monica Pinna in Przemysl.

“We have seen unimaginable examples of solidarity. There are vehicles and vans arriving right here from Germany and Italy, from France, bringing meals, bringing garments. The state of affairs is heartbreaking however these examples of solidarity are unimaginable to see.”

The UN figures show that more than 165,000 people left Ukraine on Thursday — down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Its data portal on Ukraine showed that the majority had gone to neighbouring Poland, and roughly 145,000 had fled to Hungary. Another 103,000 were in Moldova and more than 90,000 in Slovakia.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said “we know that the majority are women, children and the elderly,” but she was unable to provide a more specific breakdown by age or gender.

Some 670,000 refugees from Ukraine are now said to have crossed into Poland since the Russian invasion began.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed “in precept” to ascertain corridors for civilians to depart fight zones safely, and for ceasefires to function whereas they make the journey.

