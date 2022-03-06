Ukrainians in occupied towns ‘protest’

Residents of some Ukrainian cities and cities occupied by Russian forces have taken to the streets in protest, the Interfax Ukraine information company reviews on the eleventh day of Russia’s marketing campaign.

In the southern metropolis of Nova Kakhovka, about 2000 folks confirmed their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to depart, the company mentioned, citing native witnesses.

An identical protest numbering a number of hundred was additionally held on Sunday within the city of Kalachanka, it mentioned.

Protests with a number of thousand members have been additionally held within the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol over the previous week.