Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv

On Thursday, folks gathered in entrance of the Athens Parliament to assist Ukrainian chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was addressing Greek lawmakers through video hyperlink.

The group was composed of Greeks, Ukrainian refugees and different members of the diaspora.

In his speech, Zelenskyy known as for the West to ship extra weapons to Ukraine.

He highlighted the destruction of the southern port metropolis of Mariupol, house to a big Greek-Ukrainian neighborhood, and urged Greece to assist stop the identical destiny from befalling Odesa, one other Ukrainian port metropolis with shut ties to Greece.