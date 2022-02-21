Thousands of individuals in Ukraine turned out on Sunday to mark the date on which, eight years in the past, over 100 individuals have been killed throughout mass protests that ousted the nation’s Russia-friendly president

The individuals, often called ‘The Heavenly Hundred’ are commemorated every year on February 20, to mark the day in 2014 when riot police opened fireplace on protesters.

Ukrainians, together with former President Pietro Poroshenko, laid wreaths at a memorial in Kyiv’s Maidan Square.

The clashes which began on February 18 ended within the fall of the regime of President Viktor Yanukovych. “People who died here are our heroes and we have to remember them,” one native resident stated.

“We need to remember that people gave their lives for Ukraine and for our European future,” stated Pietro, a painter who was displaced from the Donetsk area and is now dwelling in Kyiv.

Thousands of individuals in Ukraine’s port metropolis of Odessa additionally marched by the streets in a present of unity on Sunday, marking the date.

Waving nationwide flags and placards with slogans reminiscent of, “Odesa is Ukraine” and ‘No Putin, No Cry’, individuals stated they’d come to exhibit in opposition to a possible Russian invasion, and stated that they have been ready to struggle for his or her metropolis.

“We want to show that citizens of Odessa as well as all of Ukrainians will support our sovereignty and will fight occupants wherever and whenever,” stated pupil, Oleksey Voronko.

The unrest started in November 2013 following the Ukrainian authorities’s determination to droop preparations for an affiliation treaty with the European Union and to hunt nearer financial relations with Russia.

After the autumn of the Yanukovych authorities, Russia annexed Crimea and and supported rebels in Ukraine’s east in a battle that has killed over 14,000 individuals since 2014.

The commemorations come as tensions mount within the area, with Western leaders warning that Russia was poised to assault its neighbour, which is now surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian troopers, warplanes and gear.

Sunday was additionally the date Russia’s navy workouts have been scheduled to complete, with a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders.

However Belarus’ defence ministry introduced that Russian troops would stay in Belarus indefinitely because of the “escalation of the situation” within the Donbas area.