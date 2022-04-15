Ukrainians protest Pope’s Good Friday reconciliation gesture

ROME — A Good Friday night procession, led by the Pope, during which a Russian lady and a Ukrainian lady will carry a cross collectively, is dealing with opposition from Ukrainians who describe it as “incomprehensible” and “inadequate.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See additionally protested the choice to have the ladies participate within the annual Stations of the Cross, which recollects the levels of Christ’s crucifixion.

The two girls, Ukrainian nurse Irina and Russian nursing pupil Albina, who’re buddies, are anticipated to shake palms silently whereas holding the cross.

Andrii Yurash, Ukranian ambassador to the Holy See, wrote on Twitter that there have been “concerns in Ukraine and other communities” and stated he was “working to try to explain the difficulties and possible consequences.”

The Greek Catholic Archbishop of Kyiv Sviatoslav Shevchuk referred to as the thought “inappropriate and ambiguous, and does not take into account the context of Russian military aggression against Ukraine.”

In a press release on Tuesday, he stated the gesture was “incoherent and even offensive, particularly as we await the second, more bloody attack of Russian troops on our cities and villages.”

Shevchuk stated that quite a few Ukrainian Catholics had requested him to “transmit to the Holy See their indignation and rejection of this project.” For them, reconciliation “will be possible only when the war is over and those guilty of crimes against humanity have faced justice,” he stated.

Pope Francis has lengthy sought to enhance relations with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the chief of the Russian Orthodox church, a key backer of President Vladimir Putin, who has sanctioned the conflict. Although Francis has condemned the invasion itself as “sacrilegious,” he has prevented instantly criticizing Putin by identify, as a substitute labeling him as “some potentate.”

The bishop of Kyiv for the Latin ceremony, Monsignor Vitalii Kryvytsky, instructed Italian spiritual news agency Sir that he “shared the pain of his compatriots” and had performed the whole lot he may “to make plain the inadequacy of this liturgic gesture, in the context of this horrible war and its possible planned exacerbation.”

The apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine, the Vatican equal of an envoy, Monsignor Visvaldas Kulbokas, said he had communicated the Ukrainians’ protests to the Holy See. He defined the choice saying that “under the cross we are all children of god, aggressor and attacked, in this case Russia and Ukraine.”

“The churches and religious organizations in Ukraine wish to work towards reconciliation, however they know that they will only be able to talk about it when the aggression stops.”

The Vatican press workplace didn’t reply to calls on Friday.