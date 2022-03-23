Ukrainians push back Russian forces around Kyiv: Mayor      

Ukrainian forces have pushed again Russian troops in a number of areas round Kyiv, town’s mayor stated Wednesday, vowing to defend each constructing slightly than give up the capital.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko stated there have been battles raging on the northern and jap outskirts of town, and that “the small city of Makariv and almost all of Irpin is already under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Irpin borders Kyiv to the east, and Makariv is positioned some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the west.

Fierce exchanges of artillery hearth occurred in Irpin and Lyutizh to the north of Kyiv, with appreciable exercise behind the entrance traces in Irpin, AFP journalists stated.

A Ukrainian information company spoke of a doable encirclement of Russian troops at Irpin, in addition to Bucha and Hostomel, that are positioned within the western outskirts of Kyiv.

Klitschko stated he didn’t have any extra detailed info of ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensives.

Russian troops rapidly pushed to the outskirts of Kyiv after invading the nation on February 24, however their try and encircle and enter town have failed.

The “target of aggressors is the capital of Ukraine… because the city is the heart of the country,” former boxing champion Klitschko instructed a information convention in a metropolis park overlooking the Dnipro river.

He urged Russian troopers to return residence and stated Ukrainians are able to defend Kyiv constructing by constructing.

“We would rather die than kneel in front of the Russians or surrender to the invaders,” stated Klitschko.

“We are ready to fight for each building, each street, every part of our city.”

A residential neighborhood in northwestern Kyiv got here beneath bombardment Wednesday morning, with a number of buildings broken and four people wounded.

A toll stored by metropolis authorities places the civilian dying toll within the capital at 73, together with 4 youngsters, because the begin of the invasion. Another 297 individuals have been wounded.

The Ukrainian capital has been beneath curfew because the starting of the week. Klitschko stated the measure was mandatory due to info from the navy about doable assaults.

He stated dozens of saboteurs had been arrested because the begin of the battle.

