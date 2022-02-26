Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat

Terrified that Russia might assault the capital metropolis at any second, many Ukrainians late Thursday took shelter deep underground, in Kyiv’s metro system.

Within an hour of it turning darkish, the metro stations had been stuffed with households and kids, chatting, taking part in and consuming dinner.

People had introduced alongside their very own sleeping luggage and blankets, their canines and crossword puzzles, all within the hope of assuaging the lengthy night time forward.

But regardless of the cheery ambiance, many individuals had been exhausted by the depth of Thursday’s occasions and regarded visibly moved by what was occurring to their nation.