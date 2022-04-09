Ukrainians shocked by “crazy” scene at Chernobyl after Russian pullout reveals radioactive contamination

The US has seen indications that Russia is seeking to recruit “upwards of 60,000 troops” between new conscripts and mobilizing reservists to strengthen their invasion forces, in keeping with a senior US protection official.

The official cautioned that “it remains to be seen” how profitable Russia can be in assembly that focus on, how a lot coaching these forces would get, or the place they’d be despatched.

The official additionally mentioned the US has not seen that there are “fresh reinforcements, fully trained, fully armed” prepared to strengthen depleted Russian battalion tactical teams.

With regards to their present potential, Russia is now “below 85% of their assessed available combat power” that Moscow had amassed previous to the invasion of Ukraine in February, a senior US protection official mentioned Friday throughout a briefing with reporters.

“Of the assessed available combat power that they had available to them before the invasion that they had arrayed against Ukraine for this purpose, of the total assessed combat power that they had we estimate that they are between 80 and 85% of what they had,” the official mentioned which takes into consideration a wide range of components from the variety of tanks, fighter plane, missile stock, in addition to troops.

The official wouldn’t put a particular quantity on the entire variety of Russian troops which were killed thus far within the Ukraine operation.

“The aggregate tells us they are under 85% of their assessed available combat power when they started this invasion,” the official mentioned.

The US additionally believes the Russian navy has not solved “their logistics and sustainment problems,” embrace these issues that existed exterior Ukraine, in keeping with a senior US protection official.

The official mentioned these issues imply that they are going to be unlikely to have the ability to reinforce their forces within the japanese a part of Ukraine “with any great speed.”

“We don’t believe that in general this is going to be a speedy process for them, given the kinds of casualties they’ve taken and the kind of damage that they’ve sustained to their units’ readiness,” mentioned the official.