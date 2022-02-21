Ukrainians to “be killed or sent to camps” during Russian invasion: Report

A report surfaced Sunday night time stating that sure Ukrainian officers could possibly be killed or despatched to camps throughout a Russian occupation within the nation.

A letter from United Nations ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker that was printed by the Washington Post signifies that Ukrainians are at risk ought to an invasion occur. An invasion that has loomed for weeks however appears extra imminent now than earlier than.

“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations,” Crocker wrote.

Ambassador Crocker went on to reflect U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken‘s remarks of Russia focusing on sure teams of Ukrainians ought to an occupation occur.

Furthermore, Crocker stated the U.S. is “deeply concerned” about human rights points in Ukraine ought to there be a army offensive from Moscow. These embrace “killings, kidnappings” and different issues like torture, unforced detentions, exile, and different conflict atrocities.

“I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned,” Crocker wrote. “These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.”

The ambassador stated Russia might additionally use “lethal measures” to equalize protests towards them.

The White House introduced Sunday night that President Joe Biden is keen to fulfill with Russian President Vladimir Putin if an invasion of the Ukraine hasn’t taken place. An invasion has appeared virtually imminent after just a few weeks of army standoff and whereas the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics had been to shut, which occurred Sunday.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins,” Psaki stated in a press release Sunday night time.

“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war,” Psaki continued. “And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”